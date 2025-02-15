Lynbrook death: Armed man self-harmed, tasered by police

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Violet Li

An armed man who died at a Lynbrook shopping centre had self-harmed and then was tasered by police, according to a leading Homicide Squad detective.

Homicide Squad, under Professional Standards Command oversight, are investigating what happened after police chased the 36-year-old man into the shopping centre on South Gippsland Highway about 1.10pm on Friday 14 February.

After a search, police forced the closed door of a female toilet cubicle and found the man armed and wounded, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said.

“It was clear he had injured himself with what appeared to be an edged weapon.

“He was still holding that weapon …

“He was armed and he was still threatening at that point of time.”

He said a Taser was deployed then police immediately started first aid and an ambulance was called.

Paramedics took him in an ambulance to a nearby park to await an air ambulance. He died at the park.

Det Insp Thomas said a post-mortem was expected on Saturday 15 February.

“We will (then) be in a better position to understand what has caused his death.

“At this stage it would appear that the injury he has inflicted upon himself has certainly led to his death.”

Before the incident, Croydon Family Violence Unit members and local uniform officers had arrived at a nearby apartment to arrest the man on outstanding family violence matters.

The man, of no fixed address, was staying at what was believed to be his friend’s apartment at the time.

On police arrival, the man jumped off the unit’s balcony into the shopping centre grounds and the chase begun.

The police officers involved were later taken to Dandenong police station for drug and alcohol testing as well as to provide accounts of what occurred.

“The police involved are obviously very shaken up,” Det Insp Thomas said.

“They didn’t expect to come to work and be confronted with this.”

The State Coroner was notified, and a duty coroner was called out to inspect the scene to assist in any future inquest.

A worker at the shopping centre told Star News that “apparently, the man ran through to the building and straight down to the toilets. And he barricaded himself into the girls’ toilets”.

“And then, the police showed up not long after, and then they all went down the hallway and were trying to get into the toilet.”

The shopping centre worker added that there was “a lot of people around”.

“A lot of people were standing over in the delivery area, which is at the back where the dumpster area is.

“Everyone was standing around and surprised and asking us what was going on.

“There were about 20 police, car engines, and ambulance, and then there was a helicopter as well.”

Det Insp Thomas said he expected bystanders would be traumatised. Services were available to help them, he said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, information and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au