Trading card burglary syndicate busted, police say

Four members of an organised-crime syndicate allegedly behind a spate of burglaries targeting collectable trading cards and crypto ATMs have been arrested.

Police say the group targeted three collectable card stores, including one in Eumemmerring, since mid-January.

They also stole six cryptocurrency ATMs across Melbourne, including Vermont and Bentleigh.

North West Metro Regional Crime Squad detectives say stolen cars were used in the offending.

Detective Inspector Patrick Watkinson said Middle Eastern organised crime syndicates were “tasking” the arrested men.

“We are confident that we have apprehended the main offenders who were sharing their criminal trade craft with lesser offenders.

“Police have also identified the lesser offenders supplying stolen goods.

In raids across Melbourne, police say they uncovered an “Aladdin’s cave” of items, including $50,000 worth of collectable trading cards including Pokemon, Disney, Lorcana, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic the Gathering, Dragon Ball Z, AFL and NBA.

Police also seized five alleged stolen guns, about 100 alleged stolen car keys, ammunition, pill press machine and stolen power tools.

Among the four people arrested were the two alleged primary offenders, a 37-year-old Reservoir man and a 32-year-old Epping man.

The Reservoir man was charged with 14 counts of burglary of commercial cryptocurrency ATM and commercial games stores, being a prohibited person possessing a trafficable quantity of firearms, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and handling stolen goods.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 May.

The 32-year-old Epping man was charged with five commercial burglaries, three counts of vehicle theft, theft, unlicenced driving, as well as possessing methamphetamine, a drug of dependence and a prohibited weapon.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 February.

Two other men, a 33-year-old and a 46-year-old both from Reservoir, were released pending further investigation.

“This was a highly organised and coordinated police operation,” Det Insp Watkinson said.

“We thank the vigilance of the affected trading card community and the invaluable support from industry partners – which assisted in the dismantling of a significant network of offenders.”

Any information about drug or firearm trafficking to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au