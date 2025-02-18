Dandenong shop rammed, torched

A Dandenong juice and acai outlet has been destroyed after being rammed by a vehicle and set alight, police say.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shop fire about 3.43am on Tuesday 18 February.

Police say the vehicle was rammed through the shop front, then the shop set alight.

The vehicle occupants fled, abandoning the vehicle inside the building.

“Despite a thorough search of the area, the occupants of the vehicle were not located,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

FRV firefighters were on scene within four minutes of the triple-0 callout. The building was “well alight” at that stage, an FRV spokesperson said.

“Crews, wearing breathing apparatus worked swiftly to contain the fire.”

Victoria Police is continuing to investigate.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au