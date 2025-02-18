Five charged following Casey ARC swimming pool assault

Police have charged five Casey people following an alleged assault at the Casey ARC Aquatic and Recreation Centre in Narre Warren last month.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old male lifeguard on duty was approached and assaulted by a group of youths around 5.50pm at the Park Road premises on Sunday 19 January.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday 17 February, detectives executed search warrants at properties in Cranbourne North and Narre Warren South.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Cranbourne North, were arrested at the scene.

They were charged with affray and assault and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.

Three teenagers were also arrested during the search warrants.

Two 17-year-old boys from the Casey area have been charged with affray and assault.

Both have been bailed to appear at a children’s court on 3 March.

A 15-year-old boy from the Casey area was released pending further enquiries.

In the afternoon of Monday 17 February, an 18-year-old Cranbourne North man self-presented to the Narre Warren police station.

He has been charged with affray and assault and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.