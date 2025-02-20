Councillors weigh in on meeting strife

By Ethan Benedicto

Following the adjourned Casey Council meeting on Tuesday 18 November, some councillors have weighed in on the events, reflecting on the genuine concerns of the citizens.

Cranbourne Gardens Ward councillor Michelle Crowther posted on her Facebook account on Wednesday 19 February that initially, she was surprised by the crowd, and that she was “sorry to our community members who asked legitimate questions and could not hear the answers due to the interruptions.”

“I understand the community’s frustration regarding Casey Council’s permit for private land use, I will continue to monitor the use of permits, to ensure they are applied fairly and in line with the intentions communicated to councillors,” she said.

She also added that while she was speaking to community members before the meeting, she was able to answer questions about the permit system and “reduce the fears” around it.

By the same token of an echoed sentiment by the gallery during the meeting, Crowther said that “a reminder that councillors are Casey community members too”.

“We are not employed full time at council and aren’t involved in the day-to-day operations, but I reassure the community we are working very hard to represent community views and make Casey a better palace to live, work, and raise a family,” she said.

Casuarina Ward councillor Kim Ross said that she was personally “disappointed on behalf of any residents who showed up with a true and proper intention to be part of the democratic process”.

There have been no comments from any other northern ward councillors as of yet, including the mayor.

In a statement the next day, Casey mayor Stefan Koomen said the public’s “threatening” behaviour would not be tolerated.

Cr Koomen said he was “incredibly disappointed with the behaviour displayed”

“This behaviour is not welcome and will not be tolerated.

“We had a number of residents attending the meeting in good faith, expecting to hear a response to their questions. Unfortunately they, along with our staff and my fellow councillors, were subjected to threatening behaviour.”

Cr Koomen said police were called due to the actions of “some individuals in the gallery”.

“I understand there is a real frustration over the past five years under Administration – the new councillors acknowledge this and we’re looking forward to listening to and representing our community.

“However, last night’s behaviour is not the way to go about this.”