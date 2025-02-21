Grass fire along Monash freeway

It wasn’t your typical drive home as motorists noticed a significant grass and scrub fire spreading near the Monash Freeway at Hallam earlier today (Friday February 21).

At 2.41pm, Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) was called to an incident on the Monash Freeway at Hallam after multiple callers to Triple Zero (000) reported a spreading grass and scrub fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and the scene was deemed Under Control at 3.17pm,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters also responded to reports of a spot fire in nearby Nettle Drive.

“The Victoria Police airwing was on the scene.

“The power company was called to attend the scene.

“A community warning was issued to stay informed and monitor conditions.”

CFA firefighters also attended the incident.