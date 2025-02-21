Major works continue

Critical testing and trial operations are underway on the Metro Tunnel Project, which will impact travellers on the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines.

According to the state government, testing will take place on weekends in March, April and May, and buses will replace trains on part of the Sunbury, Cranbourne and Pakenham lines, and coaches will replace trains on most of the Gippsland Line for most services across four days in mid-April.

Cranbourne and Pakenham Line passengers will also need to change trains at Caulfield Station for Frankston Line trains to get to the city.

Work will get underway to take down the huge tower crane that built the outbound tunnel portal. While this is happening, drivers on the West Gate Freeway will experience some outbound lane and ramp closures for two weekends between March and April.

The level crossing at Station Street in Beaconsfield will also be gone this autumn.

Works will push ahead on the Pakenham Roads Upgrade, with the Princes Freeway closed citybound between McGregor Road to Cardinia Road between the evening of Friday, 14 and Monday, 17 March.

In regional Victoria, coaches will replace trains on the Gippsland Line for ten days from 21 March for works to prepare the line’s new signalling system.

To find out more and to check before you travel, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au/map.