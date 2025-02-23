Motions passed amidst council chaos

By Ethan Benedicto

The City of Casey’s first meeting on Tuesday 18 February was cut short after continued disruptions from the assembly, adjourned at 7:52pm to a later date.

After answering all registered 63 public questions, the council managed to go through two officers’ reports for consideration before Mayor Stefan Koomen officially adjourned the meeting.

The first report for Casey is to endorse the proposed notice of motion for telecommunications in growth areas and to proceed to the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), as well as a motion for early years education.

In summary, the agenda looked for Casey to call on the MAV, a body of the State Government, to consider cellular telecommunications networks as an ‘essential service’, especially in new residential and commercial estates.

There was also a motion for the MAV to request the State Government to consult with the council’s Best Start Best Life (BSBL) reforms, and issues that have been identified that will prevent Victorian children from having access to two years of funded kinder.

Both motions were carried unanimously by the council but were echoed by protests of “no” from the assembly.

Akoonah Ward councillor Scott Dowling first motioned the topic, seconded by Tooradin Ward councillor Jennifer Dizon.

Dowling said “I think it’s an excellent motion, it’s looking after our young kids and the future of our society”.

Dizon, who said that she had been in touch with residents from in and around Clyde and Clyde North said that “residents have mentioned that they couldn’t even contact triple 0”.

“This is not just an inconvenience, but also a safety risk, reliable mobile coverage, especially in growing areas,” she said.

Cranbourne Gardens councillor Michelle Crowther, emphasised the Early Years section, saying that “we are heading for a crisis in Casey kinders”.

“Currently we can’t service our maternal health needs, in terms of appointments and there are also 100 children this year missing out on 4-year-old kinder,” she said.

Casuarina Ward councillor Kim Ross also showed her support for the Early Years motion, adding that “given the high percentage of children aged zero to six years, and the need for support for them and their parents”.

The second item of discussion was the road discontinuance of Sofra Road/Bells Road crossing at Clyde North, with officer Kathryn Seirlis saying that the motion was to finalise a small discontinuance of a section of the road.

The reason was to make room for the desalination pipeline “at the request of the State Government and Melbourne Water”.

“We went through public consultation for the proposal and got no submissions, so we recommend for this to be endorsed,” she said.

For background, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action requested for Casey to discontinue to road ‘for the purpose of minimising the road reserve at the intersection of Sofra Road and Bells Road’, as per the agenda.

This would mean that the water supply easement could increase in size.

There were no questions from councillors, with Dillwynia Ward councillor Anthony Walter moving the first motion of support, followed and seconded by Correa Ward councillor Gary Rowe.

However, it was at this point that the gallery had risen in volume again, with mayor Koomen asking for the public to “show some respect to your councillors as they speak to the motion”.

He gave the final warning with no reaction from the people and adjourned the meeting.

The other motions in the agenda that were not touched on included the 2024-2025 Growing Suburbs Fund applications, with priorities, in order, for the Hallam Community Learning Centre expansion, Courtenay Ave and Hoystead Ave Reserve District Playground upgrade and Doveton Neighbourhood Learning Centre renewal.

There was an estimated cost of $660,000, with $330,000 from the council and the other $330,000 from the Growing Suburbs Fund on the Hallam Community Learning Centre.

The Reserve saw an estimated cost of $1.5 million, with $750,000 from the council and $750,000 from the fund/

Likewise, the Doveton Learning Centre saw an estimated cost of $926,000 in total, with $463,000 from the council and $463,000 from the fund.

The final officer report on the agenda included the Growth Areas Infrastructure Contribution (GAIC) Fund Applications, with the council looking to submit applications for three active transport projects.

This included the Graves Road shared user path in Akoonah Ward as the first priority, with 650 metres of shared pathway to be considered from Liara Boulevard to Domain Drive.

Once and if completed, the path would see safer walking and cycling routes along a 70-kilometre-per-hour arterial road.

The estimated cost was $493,350, with $246,675 from the council and $246,675 from GAIC.

The second priority would be the Berwick-Cranbourne Road and Clyde-Five Ways Road roundabout shared user path, with a proposed 800 metres of shared path network around the roundabout, also improving pedestrian and cyclist safety.

However, this requires private land consent for a small section.

The estimated cost is $614,900, with $307,450 from council and $307,450 from GAIC.

Likewise, the third priority was the Ballarto Road footpath in Cranbourne Gardens Ward, which would see a 1.5 metre footpath to connect existing footpaths between Houlder Avenue and Riverwood Drive in Junction Village.

The estimated cost is $164.450 with $82,225 from the council and $82,225 from GAIC.