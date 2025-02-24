11 charged after weapon raids

Eleven people were arrested and 20 weapons seized during a police blitz across the South East.

The arrests were made during 61 raids as part of firearm prohibition order (FPO) checks across Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia between 11-13 February.

Among the 20 seized prohibited weapons were an imitation gun, double-edged hunting knives, extendable batons, long batons, flick knives, a laser and OC sprays.

A stolen Mazda CX9 was recovered in Noble Park, as well as large amounts of drugs such as heroin, meth, GHB and cannabis.

More than 40 charges were laid.

Among them was a 56-year-old man charged with trafficking methylamphetamine, heroin and 1,4 butanediol as well as handling stolen goods and proceeds of crime offences.

Police say they seized 49 exhibits of various drugs and $2500 cash.

He was bailed to appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 20 May.

A 36-year-old man was charged with possessing an imitation firearm without an exemption, and possessing methylamphetamine, cannabis and prescription medication, following a compliance search in Keysborough.

He was bailed to appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.

Local police – including the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Crime Investigation Units, and the Greater Dandenong Crime Reduction Team – were supported by the VIPER Taskforce.