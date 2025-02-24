Unity over rising Islamophobia

by Sahar Foladi

The recent annual Victorian Open Mosque Day event was said to be crucial to counter rising Islamophobia.

The event took place on Saturday 15 February in six different locations within City of Greater Dandenong.

The nationwide annual event is considered to be a day of unity, an opportunity for non-Muslims to attend any mosque, ask questions and educate themselves about the religion Islam and its followers.

President of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Mohamed Mohideen OAM JP says these events are crucial in the face of rising hatred, negativity and attacks on people of faith.

“We want you to come with an open mind to learn about our culture because the Muslim community is very diverse, and every mosque has that flavour of diversity and ethnicity incorporated.

“Coming to the mosque to learn how the community reacts or behaves in general because there’s a lot of negativities out there, this year it has been the worst.

“It’s breaking down the stereotype and negativity out there that Muslim women can’t think for themselves.

“It opens the communication channel between everyone.”

Mr Mohideen, a microbiologist by profession of over 30 years was also an academic at Monash University Department of Microbiology for over 20 years.

According to the Islamophobia Register Australia (IRA) young Muslim women are most likely to bear the brunt of islamophobia due to their visible and identifiable hijab (head covering) especially those who are unaccompanied or with children are seen as easy targets.

From 2014 to 2021, reports have stayed consistent where majority of the victims were women 78 per cent and the majority of perpetrators were men (70 per cent).

The open mosque initiative first began in 2017 with just 14 mosques with a goal to encourage people to “better understand the Muslim” community and in doing so, bring the community together.

Now over 34 mosques are part of the popular event.

“I see the open mosque day as a symbol of unity, today we see a lot of division, faith hatred and we’ve seen it with two sisters attacked at the Epping Plaza.

“We’re saying we will not accept this behaviour, we will work with the community and people to make the society a better place to live in.

“We can’t allow the fear and hatred to take over us, we are above that. We want to be accepted and be part of the Australian society and also keep our faith.”

He says unfortunate events such as the Islamophobic attacks doesn’t sway him from holding the open mosque day event but rather it drives the ICV to do more.

The highly organised and well attended open mosque day comes once a year but there are more opportunities and events held throughout the year which engages with the wider community.

Holy months like Ramadan, where Muslims fast every day from sunrise to sunset, is another opportunity where mosques have their doors wide open for wider community to eat with them as they break their fast (called iftar).

ICV and local mosques offer hot meals at sunset for the entire 30 days of fasting or majority of the month.

The Keysborough Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre Mosque on Greens Road is part of the initiative as well as five others like Emir Sultan Mosque on Cleeland Street, Dandenong.

Mr Mohideen encourages everyone to either attend an open mosque day or attend their local mosque on any given day as they will be welcomed with warmth.

“One thing I always tell people is, just to keep an open mind, do not fear Muslims, ask them a questions, they will not be offended they will answer to the best of their ability, and you will make new friends.”