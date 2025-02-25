$122m pool project still on hold

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council’s biggest-ever project, the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, has been awarded to building contractor ADCO Group in a split-decision by councillors – but still remains in limbo.

The decision was approved at a council meeting on 24 February to a multi-billion-dollar construction company that is facing indictable charges over the collapse of the Kew Recreation Centre roof in late 2022.

Councillors Rhonda Garad, Isabella Do, Melinda Yim and Bob Milkovic opposed the decision. It was supported by mayor Jim Memeti, deputy mayor Sophie Tan, councillors Sean O’Reilly, Lana Formoso, Loi Truong, and Alice Le.

Since the meeting, Cr Garad says she has lodged a recission motion in light of ADCO facing new charges from Victorian Building Authority over the Kew incident. This means the contract will be revisited at the next council meeting on 11 March.

Despite the charges laid by Workplace Victoria and most recently by Victoria Building Authority against ADCO Group, they have not been found guilty of any of the charges yet ahead of what is likely to be a lengthy court case.

Cr Milkovic said he’s not against the project itself but was concerned about the allegations against the contractor, saying answers need to be given before the council can “commit” on this major investment.

“I’m happy to reconsider and look at it as a preferred contractor only after the court case is finished.

“I’m not saying they will do a bad job.

“My question is…can I award $100 million of ratepayer’s money to the company who are before the court?”

The project has secured $20 million Federal funds – said to be likely lost if the council didn’t proceed with the contract, according to a council report.

The report states that it has undertaken “extensive planning and consultation” over several years to inform the project designs today.

Since the council’s endorsement of its Aquatic Strategy in 2019 and early talks of the new Dandenong Wellbeing Centre to replace the 40-year-old Dandenong Oasis, costs have risen multiple times, recently from $98 million to $108.13 million. The entire project including new hockey pavilion and contingency costs swells to $122.15 million.

Cr O’Reilly said there should be no more delays that will contribute to the rising constructions costs especially if there’s been nothing yet proven in the court against ADCO Group.

“We would have to start a whole new tender process which would than cost this community several million dollars at least due to ongoing construction costs.

“The actual full legal responsibility and outcome has not been determined therefore do we make decisions based on one project, when this awarded tender has completed around 4ooo projects over several decades?

“Our decision as councillors is to acknowledge the process the tender panel has gone through.”

Works will include a 50-metre pool along with a 25-metre 10 lane pool, two warm water pools, integrated hockey pavilion, new forecourt, extensive landscaping and car park, spa and sauna and a temporary hockey compound

Its unique features is said to include breastfeeding/parents room/prayer room, a capacity to isolate warm water pool for women’s only swimming programs and for special needs groups, fourth program room for community use, more cubicles in the change rooms to enhance privacy, an allied health facility and more rooms compliant for occasional care.

Cr Memeti said he’s very proud of the “historic decision” made to proceed with the highly anticipated project.

“It’s the biggest single investment this council has ever made and I’m very proud it’s an investment in the health, wellbeing and water safety of our community.

“Today we’re one step closer to realising that exciting dream.

“The children and adults of Greater Dandenong will learn valuable water safety skills to keep them safe when visiting the beach,” he said.

“We’re getting generous space for the allied health professionals to be on site along with café and spaces for community gatherings.

“Oasis has been loved by the community for decades but it has been tired and aging.

“It’s time for it to be replaced by one of the best and most contemporary, environmentally sustainable and therefore financially sustainable aquatic facility in Australia.”

On 25 February, the VBA announced it had filed 18 charges including 8 indictable charges against ADCO Group and its nominee director John Conroy over the Kew Recreation Centre roof collapse.

It alleges ADCO Group knowingly carried out building work outside of what was allowed under their building permit.

This includes that the company allegedly fabricated and erected a steel roof truss containing four spliced sections, instead of a single length of steel as required under the permit.

The VBA also alleges that the welding of the structural steel framework was non-compliant and the steel used in the truss did not meet Australian standards.

If found guilty Conroy could face imprisonment and a fine of up to $108,000 on each charge. The company also faces fines of up to $540,000 for each offence.

The VBA says it continues to investigate other practitioners associated with the build and has inspected other ADCO projects.

The case will return to Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 May for a committal mention.