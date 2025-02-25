Disappointment and hope amidst council meeting

By Ethan Benedicto

Following the adjournment of the first meeting of the year for Casey Council on Tuesday 18 February, Mayor Stefan Koomen voiced his disappointment with the gallery’s behaviour.

In an interview with Star News, he reflected on the experience, admitting that “it was not something I’ve experienced before”, and despite so added that he and the other councillors handled it as best as they could.

During the 15-minute intermission before the meeting’s official adjournment, the crowd sentiment was strong, and tempers flared.

One resident said that how the council conducted the meeting was “absolutely disgusting” and that they’re “just providing lip service”.

Adam, another Casey resident said that “the councillors aren’t actually listening to us”.

“We should have it open (the mic), so they can actually listen to the people.

“They’re controlling the narrative, and everyone heard and saw it, there were people who had registered questions but it seems like they vetted them,” he said.

Regarding the process of meetings, Koomen said that registered questions are “common practice for public meetings across all councils in Victoria”.

“I acknowledge that a lot of genuine residents did attend, and maybe this was their first meeting and they weren’t aware of the agenda and how meetings operate.

“I do hope that there was an opportunity to understand that this is how local government operates and there is a process for admitting your questions,” he said.

Speaking once more on the behaviour of the gallery, Koomen added he, alongside the other councillors, “felt unsafe”, and that those residents with genuine concerns were drowned out by the “abusive and intimidating behaviour”.

There is a genuine want from himself and the council as a whole to continue with open public meetings, however, he said that there must be a focus on ensuring that they do not go in “in that fashion”.

Despite the unruly behaviour, Koomen saw the large attendance and the way the public voiced their concerns as a “reflection that the community is interested”, and that the people remain engaged with what it is that they are seeking from their new councillors.

“I don’t want that meeting to be a reflection of the Casey community because I genuinely don’t think that the incidents and the individuals who were there to disrupt and intimidate is a reflection of the people,” Koomen said.

“It’s important that we take that away because some people had their questions there, it doesn’t mean that those questions are more valid than others, and the conversations that we’re having with residents every day.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday 19 February, his direct response was that “this behaviour is not welcome and will not be tolerated”.

“We had a number of residents attending the meeting in good faith, expecting to hear a response to their questions.

“Unfortunately they, along with our staff and my fellow councillors, were subjected to threatening behaviour,” he said.

Koomen further added that the safety and well-being of the community and the staff were a top priority, highlighting that the situation during the meeting escalated to the point where police presence was necessary due to the actions of certain individuals.

“I understand there is a real frustration over the five years under administration – the new councillors acknowledge this and we’re looking forward to listening to and representing our community,” he said.

“However, last (that) night’s behaviour is not the way to go about this.”

The open mic thought was echoed widely throughout the entire meeting, with residents confidently and constantly yelling out their questions and demands, adding on top of the registered questions, queries should be addressed on the spot.

Casey resident couple Melinda and Aaron said that a podium with a mic “is necessary”.

“The council is meant to be representing us, there was someone who was answering all the questions, but, who are they?

“The actual councillors looked bored, while those at the very back were the only ones that spoke,” they both said.

Koomen doubled down on registered questions, however, that its current process is “common practice in councils”.

“I’ve spoken to a number of other mayors and it’s certainly the way that public questions are addressed in a public meeting, it’s not an opportunity for a back-and-forth debate.

“It’s an opportunity to have your question voiced and to have it responded, and we did that,” he said.

Speaking once more on greater opportunities for the community to voice their concerns, Koomen remains strong-willed that “as new councillors, we are out there every day in out community”.

“Talking with residents, listening, and I think that’s the most important thing, having those conversations and understanding people’s concerns.

“(However), the public meeting is not the forum for that, there are opportunities for public questions but we want to have good conversations with residents and we’re doing that.

“We’re available and I think that’s the important message that we want the residents to hear.

“That we’re here to represent you and if you do have concerns, you can raise them with us,” he said.

Looking ahead, Koomen said that as it stands, there are no plans to resume the adjourned meeting until the next gathering scheduled for March.