Acai arson: Getaway car footage released

Police are seeking public information on a getaway car used after an acai shop was rammed and set on fire in Dandenong on 18 February.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say the suspects fled in a red or maroon Ford G6E FG series sedan from the Princes Highway blaze.

The outlet was gutted by fire, which was reported to emergency services shortly before 4am.

Police say a stolen grey Hyundai Tucson was used to crash into the shop front before the store was set alight.

CCTV footage released by police shows the car driven forward from a parking space, and then reversed at speed into the shop.

A hooded person holding a jerry can then gets out of a nearby getaway car and approaches the shop before a large, bright explosion ensues.

Two hooded persons emerge from the fireball and run to the getaway car, where another person is waiting in the driver’s seat.

The carload then escapes east on Princes Highway.

The Tucson was allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary at a Cranbourne East address about 1.20am the day prior.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police say the ram raid doesn’t appear to be linked to other incident.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Any information or vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au