Casey’s housing target cut

By Violet Li

Casey’s mandated housing target for the next three decades has dropped by 16 per cent, and the mayor says the council is confident it can achieve the target.

The finalised housing targets were published on Monday 24 February, where Casey’s quota by 2051 dropped from 104,000 in the draft plan to 87,000 – about 16 per cent – comprising 28,500 in the non-greenfield and 58,500 in the greenfield.

According to a media release by Premier Jacinta Allan, more homes are needed in established suburbs close to jobs, transport and services, so that young people can live near family and work. Pressure needs to come off outer suburbs that have carried too much of the load, she said.

“That’s what the targets achieve: taking pressure off Melbourne’s urban fringe areas by delivering 70 per cent of growth in established areas and 30 per cent of growth in the outer suburbs, instead of the other way around,” she stated.

She also stated that the State Government would intervene and unlock space for more homes, including through rezoning if councils didn’t start doing the planning work now to meet their targets.

The Minister for Planning would also retain her powers to intervene or fast-track developments.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said Casey Council was confident that it could achieve its housing targets.

“Achieving this housing target will require continued collaboration between the State Government, council, and the housing sector,” he said.

“We want Casey to be an affordable and accessible city that welcomes everyone, particularly first home buyers and young families.”

Dr Marcus Spiller from SGS Economics and Planning said it was fair enough for the State Government to intervene when ‘state interests’ are at stake.

“Creating a more responsive housing supply system does fit into this category given the crisis we’re in,” he said.

“This said, I hold to the view that local governments know their areas well and are best seen as partners, rather than adversaries, in the achievement of housing targets.”

Casey has 131,000 existing homes, according to the statistics in 2023.