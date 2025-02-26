Record number of knife seizures

Victoria Police has announced a record number of knives were seized in 2024 from Victorian Streets.

With almost 40 blades found and destroyed each day by the police, the announcement comes after recent recovery of 930 samurai swords, zombie knives and katana swords at Dandenong South factory by the Springvale Divisional Response Unit.

The investigation commenced after police became aware an online company was allegedly selling prohibited weapons without a license or permit – including to known youth offenders.

Police performed an early morning raid on Monday 10 February at the Goodall Close factory, which allegedly acts as a distribution centre for the company.

The alleged director of the company – a 40-year-old man from Toorak – was interviewed at Springvale Police Station on Tuesday 25 February in relation to a range of offences, including selling prohibited weapons to children, displaying prohibited weapons for sale, and possessing prohibited weapons without an exemption.

No charges have been laid yet, however he is expected to be charged on summons.

Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Investigations and Response Inspector Natalie Dollard says Police are “zeroing in” not on those who use edged weapons but also those who illegally sell them.

“If you are knowingly selling prohibited weapons to anyone, particularly children, there are serious repercussions.

“In addition to our work at grassroots level, Victoria Police is also providing intelligence to Australian Border Force around the supply of illegal weapons into the country.”

This haul comes after Victoria Police seized a record 14,797 knives, swords, daggers, and machetes last year – the most at any time over the past decade.

The total number of edged weapon seizures jumped from 11,331in 2015 to 13,063 in 2023.

Acting Commander Michael Cruse, Victoria Police knife crime portfolio holder says despite the increasing number of knives being seized, there’s a reduction in the number of stabbings across Victoria.

“We know the carriage and use of knives creates fear and apprehension within the community.

“That’s why Victoria Police is determined to take as many knives, swords, and machetes out of the hands of criminals as possible.

“Despite public incidents dominating the headlines, the real impact of knife crime is still felt at home with more than half of all stabbings in residential settings and a fifth family violence related.”

Almost 19 per cent of the stabbings were family violence relates, with almost 52 per cent stabbings were in a residential location with family violence, disputes between associates, drugs, alcohol and mental health as contributing factors.

Police seize most knives from residential addresses during targeted search warrants on known offenders, rather than from people carrying them within the community.

OMNI Operations are another useful tool available to police, enabling officers to conduct planned weapons searches in designated areas where violence has previously occurred involving edged weapons.

In the past four financial years, Victoria Police has detected and seized almost 450 weapons during these operations.

While youth gangs are only involved in 10 per cent of all stabbings, police know these people are those most likely to be carrying and using knives in public.

This emphasises the importance of operations like Operations Alliance, conducting regular bail compliance checks, search warrants, vehicle intercepts, and patrols where they hang out.

Operation Alliance led to the arrest of 466 youth gang members a total of 1,791 times over the past year.

Almost 4,750 charges were laid in relation to these matters.

Anyone with information about prohibited weapons is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.