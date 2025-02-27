High-rise homes for Springvale, Noble Park, Yarraman, Dandenong stations

More multi-storey homes are earmarked for precincts around Springvale, Noble Park, Yarraman and Dandenong stations, the State Government has announced.

In Noble Park on 27 February, Premier Jacinta Allan and Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny announced the station precincts as among 25 new ‘train and tram zone activity centres’.

“It makes sense to allow more homes and height near public transport hubs – where else is better suited for it?” Allan said.

The new planning controls will encourage more homes around the Dandenong rail corridor – which are expected to have more train services when Metro Tunnel opens this year.

In what the Government calls a “gentle density” vision, more multi-storey residential buildings will be encouraged in the “immediate core” at the stations.

In the surrounds within walking distance, there will be scaled height limits and more low-rise apartments and townhouses.

It aims to slash structure planning processes from up to five years down to about 12 months.

The Government stated there would be no change to heritage and landscape overlays.

The activity centres will be designed in consultation with locals and completed by early 2026.

Planning Minister Kilkenny said the Government would “strike the right balance between listening and acting”.

“People will certainly get a say, but at the same time, we must keep the foot on the pedal to fight the housing crisis.”

Mulgrave MP Eden Foster said the Government wanted to ensure the next generation could still afford to live in Noble – “a great place for families, workers and young people”.