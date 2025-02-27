Man charged with alleged police-car ramming

A Langwarrin man and a Doveton woman have been arrested after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed on Wednesday 26 February.

The 43-year-old man was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury after the incident at a servo convenience store on Toorak Road, Hawthorn East about 12.30am.

Police say a white BMW with false plates was wedged between a bollard and the front of the store.

Police boxed in the BMW after it allegedly rammed a police vehicle several times.

The driver and passenger were arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured.

The man is also facing charges of:

• Reckless exposure of police force (MOPF) to risk by driving

• Driving whilst disqualified

• Fraudulently using a registration plate

• Using an unregistered motor vehicle

• Possessing a drug of dependence

• Possessing a dangerous article

He was remanded to appear at court on 27 February.

The 31-year-old arrested woman was released without charge.