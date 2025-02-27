Man charged with alleged police-car ramming

A Langwarrin man and a Doveton woman have been arrested after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed on Wednesday 26 February.
The 43-year-old man was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury after the incident at a servo convenience store on Toorak Road, Hawthorn East about 12.30am.
Police say a white BMW with false plates was wedged between a bollard and the front of the store.
Police boxed in the BMW after it allegedly rammed a police vehicle several times.
The driver and passenger were arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No police officers were injured.
The man is also facing charges of:
• Reckless exposure of police force (MOPF) to risk by driving
• Driving whilst disqualified
• Fraudulently using a registration plate
• Using an unregistered motor vehicle
• Possessing a drug of dependence
• Possessing a dangerous article
He was remanded to appear at court on 27 February.
The 31-year-old arrested woman was released without charge.