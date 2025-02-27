Permits lodged for Green Wedge housing pitch

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Property developer Intrapac has lodged three permit applications for 1600 new homes, an 18-hole golf course and a ‘gifted’ 65-hectare sports hub across 219 hectares of the South East Green Wedge.

The proposals are to rezone the Keysborough Golf Course for a housing estate, and to build a new 18-hole golf course and the first stage of South East Sports Hub (SESH) on Pillars Road Bangholme.

The $1.3 billion pitch challenges the State Government’s long-held refusal to move the urban growth boundary and rezone the existing Hutton Road golf course for housing.

Intrapac chief executive Max Shifman argues the “common sense” proposal is in keeping with the Government’s wish for “more well-located homes in places people want to live”.

The estate would help Greater Dandenong meet its state-imposed housing target of 51,000 new dwellings by 2051 (recently revised down from 57,000), the developer argues.

“This is the paradigm the State Government should be supporting right now to get closer to meeting its housing targets and massively increase housing supply.”

Intrapac argues that the SESH and $60 million new golf course and clubhouse at Pillars Road will activate 144 hectares of “dilapidated brown land”.

In details recently released by Intrapac, the 55 Hutton Road ‘infill’ estate would comprise up to 1600 detached homes and townhouses as well as 15 hectares of green-space and parkland on the 75-hectare site.

The “natural extension to the Keysborough community” is near neighbourhoods to the north and north-east, and connects to major nearby parklands such as Pencil Park, Maurie Jarvis Woodland and Keysborough Linear Reserve, it argues.

Traffic access would be restricted to Hutton and Springvale roads, not the local road network.

Defenders of the South-East Green Wedge spokesperson Isabelle Nash says the Hutton Road golf course should remain as an integral part of the Green Wedge.

“The Green Wedge needs to be maintained and not disrupted. It can’t be lost.”

She says the estate would add to the issues such as congested traffic and lack of parking in Keysborough.

“The Planning Minister has got it right when they say put more housing around train stations and major activity centres.

“This pocket of land is nowhere near (walking distance) from train stations.

“More housing in that area doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

Nash says the “brown” characterisation of the Pillars Road tracts is misleading, in aid of the developer making a “quick buck”.

“The Green Wedge is already being slowly ruined. If we don’t take care of our Green Wedge, we’re digging a deeper hole for ourselves.”

As part of the proposal, Intrapac says it will “gift” the 69-hectare SESH land parcel to Greater Dandenong Council.

The developer would also build and fund the estimated $30 million stage-1 of SESH, including soccer fields, cricket/AFL ovals,netball courts, floodlights and pavilion.

The entire project is touted to have a $1.3 billion impact on the Victorian economy, and create 7160 FTE jobs during construction, Intrapac claims.

“The KGC project delivers housing, sporting facilities, open space and massive amenity at no cost to the State Government, whilst also improving a large expanse of under-utilised land,” Shifman said.

KGC club captain Darrell Swindells said the relocation would “solidify the (club’s) future for decades to come”.

“I believe it is rare for such projects to have so many wins for all concerned with no perceived downside,” Mr Swindells said.

“It will allow us to move confidently forward into a financially sustainable future with a pristine new golf course and new gender-equitable facilities that cater to the booming women and junior aspects of our game.”

Star Journal is awaiting comment from the State Government.