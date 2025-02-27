Technology fuels surge in car thefts

Police are warning vehicle owners that tech-savvy thieves are behind a surge in car thefts across the state, including Casey.

Earlier this year, police arrested an alleged offender who sped with a stolen Holden Commodore bearing false plates in Clyde. Follow-up enquiries revealed the owner told police they had retained their car keys, and their car was locked. Moments before being arrested, police saw the alleged offender attempt to discard an On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) reprogrammer into a bin.

Late last year, police arrested two offenders for a series of alleged Holden Commodore thefts in Sale and Narre Warren. A search of the man’s bedroom uncovered stolen registration plates, cards linked to 14 vehicle-related offences, and an OBD device.

Increasing numbers of cars are being stolen from residential streets, driveways, and other community locations. In the twelve months to September 2024, 25,773 vehicles were stolen in Victoria, 6,408 more than in the previous twelve months.

Many owners reported to police that they retained the keys, and their car had simply vanished. Police suggest as many as one in five Victorian cars are stolen in these circumstances.

Vehicle Crime Squad detective inspector Julie MacDonald said modern cars offered new opportunities for criminals.

“Vehicle immobilisers were a technology-facilitated solution at the turn of the century – the emergence of key programming devices is proving to be a technology-facilitated problem,” she said.

“It was considered impossible to steal a car this way as little as two years ago.

“However, offenders are now using these devices like a modern-day screwdriver to steal cars.”

According to the police, this trend has coincided with third-party electronic devices, which are capable of programming or mimicking keys, becoming increasingly available for purchase.

Once inside a vehicle, this device can be plugged into the cars on board diagnostic port to override the security system and start the engine.

Car thefts using third-party electronic devices have been occurring in other countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom for several years and are now becoming more prevalent locally.

Police believe this methodology is well-known among criminal circles and is being used extensively.

Police suggest certain makes and models with electronic push start technology are being targeted, given no ignition key is required.

Inspector Scott Dwyer of SD2 Investigations and Response said these devices were well understood and frequently used by offenders.

“They are showing up more and more at search warrants and offenders are admitting they are using them during arrest interviews,” he said.

“Local police continue to arrest car thieves, including several who have admitted to using these devices to start and steal cars.”

Victoria Police’s Vehicle Crime Squad has been working with impacted manufacturers on this issue, given the devices are being used to exploit car electronic security systems. Insurance companies have also been engaged as part of these discussions.

“We strongly encourage owners of impacted cars to consider all possible methods to improve their vehicle’s security. There are a range of auto shops and websites that stock these anti-theft products, and staff can assist with advising you on what will best suit your vehicle,” Ms MacDonald said.

“Vehicle owners can also speak with manufacturers or their insurance agents for further advice.”

Police reveal the makes and models most stolen in circumstances where police believe key reprogramming devices were used including:

• Holden thefts increased by 92.9 per cent (+1,377) in the twelve months to January 2025, when compared to the previous 12 months.

• Toyota thefts increased by 76.4 per cent (+1,391) in the twelve months to January 2025, when compared to the previous twelve months.

• Subaru thefts increased by 107.8 per cent (+402) in the twelve months to January 2025, when compared to the previous twelve months.

Further information about additional vehicle security measures can be found at: police.vic.gov.au/preventing-motor-vehicle-theft

Other security tips include parking your vehicle off the street and always ensuring your vehicle is locked, even when at home.

Police also urge the community to lock their cars and remove items such as garage remotes and car and house keys.

Without technological remedies or target hardening measures, such as the installation of OBD port locks, it’s anticipated by the police that the number of car thefts will continue to increase locally.

Anyone with information on vehicle theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at: crimestoppersvic.com.au