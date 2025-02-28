Narre Warren man charged with drug trafficking

A 23-year-old man was charged after police allegedly seized a trafficable quantity of illicit drugs and vapes as well as $70,000 cash at a Dandenong factory.

Police raided the premises at Federation Road on Wednesday 26 February seizing about 2000 vapes as well as 500 grams of ice, 500 grams of cocaine and quantities of ketamine and cannabis.

The Narre Warren man was charged with trafficking large commercial quantities of drugs of dependence, possessing the proceeds of crime, possessing schedule 4 poisons (vapes), and possessing a prohibited weapon (extendable baton).

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 10 April.