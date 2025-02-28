New jobs sought for Oceania Glass workers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A manufacturers group has offered to help find jobs for retrenched Oceania Glass workers at an event this Tuesday (4 March).

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) will attend a Next Steps job-seeker event at Dandenong to match the workers with local manufacturers.

“This situation could have been avoided if the Albanese government had expedited its Anti-Dumping Commission rulings by re-instating anti-dumping laws and increased tariffs on imported glass,” SEMMA chief executive Honi Walker said.

“Instead, we are left to pick up the shattered lives of these long-term loyal workers. We just hope there are enough roles fit for these skilled glass makers.

“This mirrors the automotive sector shutdown, and just like that debacle, SEMMA will help transition Oceania Glass workers and impacted local manufacturers into other sectors.”

On 27 February, voluntary administrators at Grant Thornton Australia stated 151 jobs would be lost – including 56 employees laid off immediately as operations wind down at the glass-manufacturing plant in Dandenong South.

Retrenched employees face months of waiting for the company’s liquidation before receiving their redundancy payments and entitlements.

According to Australian Workers Union, administrators applied to the Federal Court to extend the administration process to August, meaning workers couldn’t apply for the federal government’s Fair Entitlements Guarantee (FEG) for six months.

“It is utterly outrageous to think you can lay off 40-plus hardworking Australians with no financial support or entitlements and expect it to go unnoticed,” AWU state secretary Ronnie Hayden said.

“These are people with families, mortgages, and bills to pay.

“Our members are facing the prospect of leaving with zero dollars in their pockets and waiting half a year for their entitlements. This is completely unacceptable.”

Hayden called on the Federal Government to fast-track the FEG applications.

“The Fair Entitlements Guarantee is designed precisely for situations like this – to protect workers when businesses fail.”

Star News is awaiting comment from Federal Industry Minister Ed Husic.

The job-seeker event is at Chisholm Dandenong, Stud Road, Building A – ground floor, in the auditorium – on Tuesday 4 March, 1pm-3pm.