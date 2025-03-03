59 impaired drivers caught in Monash Fwy blitz

More than 50 allegedly impaired drivers were caught in a police blitz on Monash Freeway last weekend.

Police also impounded eight vehicles, issued 18 infringement notices and arrested three people in an allegedly stolen car during Operation Colossus on Friday and Saturday nights (28 February and 1 March).

In other incidents during the alcohol and drug testing blitz:

– A 27-year-old driver with an alleged blood-alcohol reading of 0.177 was also detected.

– An alleged drug-and-unlicensed driver was detected at 152 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the Monash.

– A stolen car drove through a testing site. It was stopped by police a short distance away and three occupants arrested.

– A driver was arrested in Hampton Park after failing to stop at the testing site.

– Nine disqualified, suspended or unlicensed drivers were also detected.

Police will also target impaired drivers in a statewide road operation on Friday and the Labour Day long weekend.