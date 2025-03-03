Narre Warren Nth man charged following fatal collision

A 47-year-old Narre Warren North man has been charged following a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Wonthaggi yesterday.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detective charged the suspect when it was alleged that a woman was walking her neighbour’s dog on Campbell Street around 3:45pm on Sunday, 2 March.

It was at that time that she was struck by a vehicle, where it was alleged that it travelled onto the wrong side of the road, colliding with the pedestrian and dog before driving away from the scene.

The driver returned to the scene a short time later and was arrested.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old Wonthaggi woman, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she died.

The dog also died at the scene.

The Narre Warren North man has been remanded to appear at Latrobe Magistrates’ Court later today.