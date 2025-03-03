Ride-share driver allegedly kidnapped from Mornington to Noble Park

A man and a woman have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a ride-share driver at knifepoint last month.

The driver had stopped on Mornington-Tyabb Road, Mornington by a potential fare about 8.30pm on Thursday 20 February.

A man and a woman got in the car, threatened the 26-year-old driver with a knife and ordered him to drive to a property in Joffre Park, Noble Park.

The pair then got out, and the driver was not injured during the incident.

Mornington CIU detectives raided a property in Cooba Court, Mornington on Tuesday 25 Februrary.

A 34-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested at the premises.

He was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, theft and other offences.

The woman was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a weapon and theft.

Both were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.