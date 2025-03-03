Stolen ute stripped, set on fire in Dandenong South

A stolen Holden ute has been stripped down and then set alight in a Dandenong South industrial estate, police say.

Police say the engine, gear box and interior were removed prior to being incinerated on the corner of Logis Boulevard and Crompton Way just before 12.30am on Monday 3 March.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and the investigation remains ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au