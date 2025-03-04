Appeal for freeway fire footage

Victoria Police is appealing for dashcam footage of a grass fire next to Monash Freeway, Hallam last month.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to start on an off-ramp and rapidly spread uphill through grassland about 2.40pm on Friday 21 February.

The blaze damaged a freeway barrier as well as spreading to a rear fence line and home shed at Nettle Drive.

More than a dozen fire-fighting tankers and pumpers from CFA and FRV were called, bringing the blaze under control about 3.15pm.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au