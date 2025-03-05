Parking solution proposed for Bassett Street

by Sahar Foladi

Residents in Bassett Street, Dandenong will be consulted over a potential two-hour parking restriction after they raised alarm on parking congestion.

They say the residential area has been facing ongoing parking issues where unregistered cars and non-residents can park for hours on end without time limits or restrictions .

This prompted resident Charles to bring the issue to light through a petition at a council meeting on 28 January.

The petition, signed by residents, asked Greater Dandenong Council to impose residents-only parking permits – which was deemed unsuitable for the area after an investigation by council officers.

“The best solution would be three hour parking, Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm because people who come home from work would at least find parking,” Charles said.

“You wouldn’t find non-residents parked there.

“There have been cars there for three months, when they go overseas they park it.”

He says residents have been forced to park far away from their address due to a lack of available spaces.

Consultation on the potential new change will be conducted in the coming weeks. according to the council’s city futures executive director, Sanjay Manivasagasivam.

“Our officers have been working with residents from Bassett Street, Dandenong on a proposal to alleviate some of the parking issues they are experiencing.

“In the coming weeks we will be consulting with residents from Bassett Street and nearby streets in the Metro 3175 residential community, regarding the installation of timed parking restrictions on one side of these streets.

“In accordance with our Municipal Parking Strategy, the changes will only be made if the proposals are supported by a majority of residents responding to the consultation.”

The council stated a two-hour parking restriction on the service lane of Cheltenham Road (north side of the road) was installed in April 2024 following a similar consultation process with businesses.

“This occurred after they raised concerns regarding large volumes of damaged and unregistered cars associated with a nearby business affecting access and parking availability,” Mr Manivasagasivam said.