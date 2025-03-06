Consumer Affairs Victoria seizes products from Panda Mart

Consumer Affairs Victoria is urging anyone who has purchased goods from Panda Mart in Cranbourne to stop using them immediately and return them to the store for a refund.

Inspectors visited the international discount retailer’s recently-opened store on the night of 4 March and seized thousands of products on 5 March that they believe fail to meet mandatory product safety and information standards, including items that could be dangerous.

“The items we’ve taken off the shelves include toys and baby rattles containing button batteries that were inadequately secured or labelled,” a statement says.

“Button batteries pose an extreme risk. They can burn through the oesophagus (swallowing tube) of children who ingest them in just two hours, causing internal burns, severe bleeding or death.”

Other products our inspectors have found at the store include items that present an injury hazard, such as projectiles, a choking or strangulation hazard, and fail to meet a range of other safety standards, including cosmetics.

“We are working with the business to ensure any remaining dangerous goods are removed from sale immediately, continuing to seize items, and conducting further investigations,” Consumer Affairs Victoria states.

Consumer Affairs Victoria director Nicole Rich said businesses had an obligation to ensure the items they sold met safety standards and did not pose a danger to the public.

“We know many Victorians are looking for bargains when they’re shopping given the cost of living, but they shouldn’t have to worry about picking up dangerous products at the same time, especially ones for babies and kids.

“We’ve responded quickly to take action and remove these products from the shelves, but it’s up to businesses to understand the law, and not stock them in the first place.”

Consumer Affairs Victoria is continuing to investigate this matter and will take further action where required.

Under the Australian Consumer Law, businesses can be fined up to $50 million, and individuals $2.5 million, for supplying products that do not meet mandatory safety or information standards.

Panda Mart opened its first store Australia-wide in Cranbourne on Thursday 27 February, with a 20 per cent discount being offered on the first four days.

Its opening weekend was blighted by an overwhelming turnout from shoppers, hours of queues, traffic jams, fighting and verbal abuse, vandalism, a police callout, and an early shutdown.