Dandenong man charged after hit-run in Skye

By Ava Cashmore

A Dandenong man has been charged after allegedly hitting a mobility scooter with his car and fleeing the scene in Skye on Tuesday night.

Police allege the 49-year-old was driving a silver Holden Astra when it veered off McCormicks Road around 8:45 pm, colliding with a 51-year-old Skye man on a mobility scooter.

The victim fell to the ground and was treated for minor injuries, while the driver allegedly fled without stopping.

Detectives arrested the man and seized the Astra yesterday.

He has been charged with multiple offences, including reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing injury, failing to stop and render assistance, and stalking.

He has been bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.