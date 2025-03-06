Expert backs 30km/h limit in local streets

by Sahar Foladi

Monash University experts are backing a proposed 30km/h speed limit on local streets to improve community road safety and boost walking and cycling.

Infrastructure Victoria, the state’s independent expert advisory body, has released its draft 30-year infrastructure strategy including the proposed lower speed limit across metro Melbourne’s local streets.

The independent body has asked for the public’s view on the draft strategy and options which is open until Monday 28 April.

Dr Lauren Pearson is a research fellow and equity lead within the Sustainable Mobility and Safety Research Group in School of Public Health and Preventative Medicine at Monash University.

Her research examines the benefits of slower speed limits in local communities.

She says the speed limit would be best implemented in both inner-suburban local streets and outer suburbs, and can be best trialed around school communities.

“We’ve seen examples globally particularly in British Columbia where it’s not just applicable in these cities, it’s applicable anywhere with residential zones where people and motor vehicles come together.

“Dandenong has a lot of schools and lower active transportation but a desire to bike ride across the community,” she said.

“This intervention is the best way to enhance safety for kids to move in their local area in a safe way.

“People don’t just travel to school but move through their local community as well.

“Amid a physical activity and mental health crisis, increasing road trauma rates, and a climate emergency, the need for interventions such as these to enable people to use active mobility (walking and biking) are more important than ever.”

She says according to their research based in British Columbia, a trial implemented around schools, childcare centres and playgrounds proved to be effective. It led to the 30km/h limit expanding to other streets.

However, one of the arguments against this initiative is that it may increase traffic times and congestion.

Dr Pearson said speed limit is not necessarily the cause of travel delays.

“We know from mounting evidence and great modelling that doesn’t happen because travel times come from other kinds of traffic interventions such as roundabouts and traffic lights.

“When you have something like 30km/h you enable people not to take their car and instead use their bikes or walk. It reverses the impact of congestion.

“In terms of how we implement these in Victoria, our research has shown that while there is strong support for these speed limits throughout government, the current speed policy only enables them to be implemented on a trial basis.

“In turn, this creates a series of ongoing challenges, as well as bureaucratic and resource-intensive approvals, often at the cost of local governments.”

The Infrastructure Victoria draft stategy includes 43 recommendations prepared by a team of economists, land use planners, sector experts and social researchers.

The final strategy will be tabled to State Parliament in late 2025.