Greater Dandenong records highest workplace death toll in Victoria

By Ava Cashmore

Greater Dandenong had the highest workplace fatality toll in Victoria last year, with five lives lost, according to new data from WorkSafe.

The 2024 workplace death toll across the state reached 50, a decrease from 73 in 2023.

While transport, construction, and agriculture remained the deadliest sectors, WorkSafe said fatalities spanned across various industries and job roles.

WorkSafe health and safety executive director Sam Jenkin described the loss of life as “entirely preventable” and urged both employers and workers to prioritise safety measures.

“No family should suffer the utter devastation of losing a loved one at work,” Jenkin said.

Among the leading causes of workplace deaths were vehicle-related incidents, chemical exposure, and accidents involving machinery.

Small businesses accounted for more than half of the fatalities.

WorkSafe has vowed to continue enforcing workplace safety laws, with 12 successful prosecutions last year, including the first conviction under Victoria’s workplace manslaughter laws.

The courts imposed $4.76 million in fines and costs.