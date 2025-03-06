Homicide Squad appeals for information after man’s unexplained death in Dandenong

By Ava Cashmore

Homicide Squad detectives are releasing CCTV footage and appealing for public assistance as they investigate the mysterious death of a man in Dandenong last week.

The 52-year-old Alexandra man was staying at a local motel with his partner when he left for a late-night walk around 2:03 am on Friday, 28 February.

Late-night walks were not unusual for him, as he suffered from leg-cramps, police say. Walks helped to alleviate his pain.

His partner reported him missing upon realising he had not returned.

A passerby discovered him with serious head injuries on Fifth Avenue at 6:55 am.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Police say CCTV captures most of the man’s walk, with the last footage showing him alive and well at 2:11 am.

However, his final moments remain unknown, and investigators have yet to determine how he sustained his fatal injuries.

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those caught on CCTV near the scene, to come forward.

They are also seeking dashcam or CCTV footage that may help piece together the man’s final movements.

“We have not ruled out the possibility of a physical assault or some other cause,” said Detective Inspector Rob Nazaretian.

“If you were in the area or have any relevant footage, please come forward.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.