Business ‘cooked’ after BBQ demolition

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A “shell-shocked” long-time business owner in Little India, Dandenong says his livelihood is at risk after his outdoor kitchen was dismantled in the middle of the night as part of a building permit dispute.

Shalimar Cafe operator Steve Khan says he’d been negotiating with authorities before landlord Development Victoria irreversibly destroyed his charcoal barbecue enclosure in a “disparaging manner” in the “wee hours” of 27 February.

Without a kitchen, Khan says the cafe lost its only source of income at the start of what’s usually a lucrative Ramadan period. His business hasn’t reopened since.

“Both I and my business partner were shell-shocked to see our very livelihood taken away by the high and mighty,” says Khan – who has operated in Little India since 1994.

“As times are tough, we wonder how we can pay our bills, rent and other overhead expenses.

“Seems we will soon be on the road.”

The kebab barbecue had been built and operated without the required building and planning permits during a wave of outdoor dining and cooking in the Covid era in 2021.

In recent months, Greater Dandenong Council and DV found the structure didn’t meet safety and compliance standards and requested its removal.

Khan says he was negotiating with the council for a retrospective permit “while the structure is intact”.

He’d requested DV, as his landlord, to allow him to make the application to “regularise” the structure.

“Since that time in spite of my many reminders DV has been unable to attend to my request. Instead some officials are showing their muscles with a threatening attitude.”

DV – a State Government owned developer – stated that Khan, in his quest for a permit, hadn’t provided any information to show the structure would be compliant.

“Following a request by Council and extended communication with the tenant, Development Victoria has removed the structure to ensure the site is compliant, and the safety of staff, patrons, and the broader community is prioritised.

“We acknowledge the importance of supporting local businesses operating within the precinct, while ensuring compliance with all planning and safety regulations.”

Khan says he was prepared to remove the kitchen in such a way that it could be reinstalled if a permit was later granted.

But he says DV destroyed the steel structure on the night before the 28 February removal deadline.

With his barbecue piled up in parts, Khan is now seeking an “urgent” meeting with DV officials.

“Although in the past Development Victoria has been very supportive of Little India, some new officials are behaving with lots of arrogance.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams says that it ultimately is a matter for Greater Dandenong Council, given the structure breached council laws.

“I am advised that after several unsuccessful attempts by Council to rectify the issue with Mr Khan directly,

“Council was then forced to go to Development Victoria – the landlord of the property.

“DV also sought to work with Mr Khan to rectify the matter. DV is required to comply with Council rules in the same way private landlords are.”