Lynbrook home raided over alleged identity-theft scam

A man has been charged with an alleged bulk phone-porting scam after police raiding a home in Lynbrook on Tuesday 4 March.

Australian Federal Police seized several mobile phones, a desktop computer, SIM cards and suspected drug items.

The 34-year-old man was allegedly responsible for more than 190 suspicious ‘port-in’ against 86 phone numbers registered with different networks.

The AFP alleges 44 were ported without the rightful owners’ consent.

The man was charged with knowingly causing an unauthorised modification of data, with reckless disregard as to whether the modification impaired access, or the reliability, security or operation of other data.

A maximum of 10 years’ jail applies.

He was granted police bail to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.

In July, 2024, an Australian telecommunications company alerted the AFP that multiple attempts had been made to port mobile numbers using potentially stolen identification information.

Porting scams involve the transfer of an unsuspecting identify-theft victim’s mobile number to a device or SIM card controlled by a scammer.

They can then bypass multi-factor authentication settings to access bank accounts and other sensitive information.

The AFP says it is trying to identify victims and procure statements from those allegedly affected.

AFP Detective Superintendent Bernard Geason said the alleged offending highlighted how far scammers would go to try to bypass security settings and access people’s linked personal data.

“I urge people to be alert to unexpected text messages from your mobile service provider saying ‘you’ have requested your number be ported to a different network provider.

“This could indicate a scammer is trying to port your phone.

“Alternatively, if your mobile phone service is suddenly disconnected, or shows ‘SOS only’, this could also be a warning sign your number has been transferred to another provider without your authorisation.

“If you believe you have been the victim of an unauthorised porting attempt, it’s critical to contact your mobile phone provider immediately, and contact your bank to take steps to put a freeze or hold on banking transfers and cancel any potentially affected cards.

“Finally, report the incident to ReportCyber.”