Narre Nth grassfire under control

Fire crews have swarmed onto a grass-and-scrub fire behind Monroe Court, Narre Warren North.

An official advice message just before 1pm on Friday 7 March stated aircraft and fire fighters were responding to the initially out-of-control blaze travelling along Eumemmerring Creek in Heatherton Road Reserve.

The fire was soon brought under control, a second message advised at 1.17pm.

Seven CFA tankers respond along with FRV and air support crews, police and ambulance were called to the scene, a CFA spokesperson said.

Police and Ambulance were also called to the scene.

Authorities advise there’s no current threat to residents but they should keep informed and monitor conditions.