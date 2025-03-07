Rare honour for evergreen ‘Macca’

by Sahar Foladi

Burden Park Bowling Club has named its main greens after one of its life-long members, a great sportsman and a selfless individual.

Ken Mackenzie has spent 45 years of his 92 years at the club, a place he considers his second home.

Nicknamed ‘Macca’ at the club, he was surprised at the sight of his name on the board at the club’s main greens.

“This was the last thing I expected.

“The funny part about it, I think people pass on and they (people) forget who they were anyway.

“It was a big honour to have a green named after you while you’re still breathing – it’s been a wonderful 45 years.”

The sports lineage is going strong with Mackenzie’s wife a star tennis player in her day, their daughter Sandra a pro golfer and grandson Jordan Mackenzie, a Springvale South cricketer.

Jordan remembers as a kid watching his grandad playing at the club.

“When I was a kid we went down there, they had named one of the greens after someone.

“I asked my mum if they would name one of the greens after (Ken) after he died, and I think mum said I don’t think he has to die.

“It’s quite serendipitous for us. It’s a great recognition to have, great for the family.”

Moving to Melbourne from a little country town in Western Australia, Mackenzie looked for high-ranking first-division clubs and found Burden Park “with an amazing record” – second only to Melbourne Bowling Club.

“I’ve played bowls now for 58 years and 13 of those were played in a little country town in WA, which didn’t have any pennant.

“I’ve had opportunities to go elsewhere but I wouldn’t take them because the club has been fantastic, it’s a second home for me.

“I’m not a city person… the bowling club has been my saviour because I wouldn’t be enjoying it one bit if I wasn’t tied up at the bowling club. That’s how it’s given me something else to do.

“I’m not the smartest bloke around, I don’t worry about the office works, administration and the committee apart from the bar committee because its more hands-on stuff.”

One of his favourite memories at the club was when they beat Altona, “the power club” in the metro.

“We beat them down in the semi-final and went to win the premier division that’s the best moment I played, that’s as high as you can get,” Mackenzie said.

He has been the club’s champion 11 times since 1981 and only stopped playing at the age of 89 due to health reasons.

That won’t stop him from visiting the club and playing a few pennant games now and then.

Living independently with his wife, Macca still works with the club’s paid green-keeper who has been with the club for 40 years, working with him to maintain the green, garden and park.

According to club chairman Ken Freestone, Macca was a champion and “brilliant bowler” over his years.

Mr Freestone describes Macca as a “popular clubman” held in high esteem and “the most laid-back bloke you get within a club” possible due to his country background.

As for the recent recognition, there were “no questions asked about that”.

“Most of their (members’) attitude was, about bloody time. It should’ve been done years ago.

“He is a non-drinker and ironically makes himself available to work behind the bar to serve alcohol.

“You go to our bowls club, you’ll find Macca working behind the bar, for a function, after bowls for evening or whatever.

“He will go out of his way to teach and coach anyone whose actions aren’t smooth.”