Clyde railway recommended in 30-year infrastructure strategy

By Violet Li

Extending the Cranbourne line to Clyde has been among the recommendations for future major infrastructure projects by the State’s independent advisory body.

Infrastructure Victoria (IV) recommends the State Government extend and electrify the Cranbourne line to Clyde and build four new stations after 2030, including Dandenong South, Cranbourne East, Casey Fields, and Clyde, to address the need for public transport in the south east, according to the body’s draft 30-year infrastructure strategy.

The draft recommendation states the extension and a new Dandenong South station means that residents could assess around 50,000 more jobs in 45 minutes. Its model projects 3,700 additional weekday train boardings at four new stations by 2031 and 6,900 by 2041.

The advisory body also recommends frequent bus services to connect with trains for seamless public transport journeys.

“Without frequent bus services, more people drive to stations in Melbourne’s growth areas. This increases the need for expensive car parks Stations with high-quality bus connections can see over 25 per cent of 1340 passengers switching between buses and trains,” the draft report reveals.

IV estimates a cost of $2 billion to $3 billion for the upgrade and extension of the Cranbourne line to Clyde, including upgrading the train line and buying new rolling stock. The cost estimate is approximate and based on 2020 estimates adjusted to reflect the current higher costs.

“The Victorian Government can consider a mix of funding mechanisms, including value capture. General government revenue is likely to be a major funding source,” IV states.

“Public transport fares can help offset operating costs. The Victorian Government can also seek additional funding from the Australian Government.”

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said essential infrastructure was critical to supporting residents and ensuring the growing city continues to thrive.

“Our 2025/26 Federal Government Pre-Budget Submission outlines the priority projects and initiatives that are important to our community, including the much-needed construction of the Clyde Rail Link,” he said.

“I am pleased to see our advocacy efforts being echoed by Infrastructure Victoria. “Council will review the draft strategy in detail and determine whether a submission is warranted.

“Council looks forward to working with all levels of government to ensure our residents get the access to public transport that they need and deserve.”

The envisioned Clyde Train Station has been a circling topic in the community. Casey Council has long been advocating for an extension of the line to Clyde. Back in 2022, Casey’s plan pitched a duplicated line across about 5 kilometres with three new stations: Cranbourne East, Casey Fields and Clyde.

With a then-estimated cost of $1.5 to $3 billion, the State Opposition put down a commitment of just under $1 billion if elected in the last election. With the Liberal party failing to achieve Government, the project has largely fallen to silence since.