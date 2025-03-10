Tensions rise over TikTok threat

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong councillors have called for calm after a live TikTok video of a man threatening violence in Dandenong has stoked further tensions in the proposed Afghan Bazaar name-change debate.

A homeless Hazara man, Murtaza Musa Khan, living in his car in central Dandenong, made three live, public posts on 24 February, in which he allegedly made threats to “leave a record that a Hazara youngster has stabbed a Pashtun.”

He later claimed he was pushed to the edge of his patience after experiencing harassment and intimidation from a group of Pashtun boys as well as adults.

Mr Khan told Star Journal that his videos were only for the people who seemed to have an issue with him.

He said he has no issue with anyone else and hasn’t been violent to anyone or any ethnic groups.

According to a purported ‘newspaper article’ on social media, the live post sparked panic and rising fear in the Pashtun community from Afganistan.

It further escalates the heated debate over a proposed name-change of Afghan Bazaar precinct in Thomas Street Dandenong to Little Bamyan.

The video disturbed members of the community including Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti.

Cr Memeti reiterated the importance of the peace meeting he held with community faith leaders and other members from the pro-Little Bamyan and pro-Afghan Bazaar groups on Friday 21 February.

He advised anyone facing similar intimidation to ring Triple-Zero or lodge a complaint at the police station.

“It scared the community, this video.

“It creates anxiety when things are on social media, so the best form of action is to report it to the police.

“That’s my advice to that gentleman, if that’s what was happening to go to the authorities instead of going to the social media.

“I wouldn’t recommend to anybody to share on social media because you’re creating more division and fear.”

Mr Khan says the boys lingered around his car after 11pm despite him asking them to leave him alone.

“The young boys kept their fists clenched making out boxing actions, throwing punches in the air and pretending to warm up like they do before a boxing fight.

“I didn’t want to create any problems that night so I let it go but after a few days they sent their adults.

“They would come in a car with dark-tinted windows and park next to me and stay in the car.

“They know I’m a Hazara person, disturbing me on top of the existing issues I have.”

He says some adult Pashtun males surrounded his car, starred at him and stayed at a distance to speak with one another and repeat the actions again.

“I couldn’t do anything else when they came that night – for me to go to the police station, get a lawyer, waste my time with no solution.

“I never hurt anyone, didn’t show any weapon, nor attacked anyone.

“The amount of anxiety and depression they have given me in the past two weeks on the street.

“I have the right to express that frustration with my mouth and voice to get my pain out.

“I said (during the video) if they have a problem with me, I am here anyone can come.”

The video featured in propaganda, made to look like a proper news article from a purported newspaper ‘Melbourne Daily.’

The headline in bold black letters read, “Afghan community in fear after Hazara youth issues violent threats on TikTok.”

Mr Khan says there was no mention of Afghan Bazaar or Little Bamyan in his live session and neither does he support either petitions. For him, the precinct is just Thomas Street.

“To be honest, if I knew my actions would cause so much problem for my Hazara community, I would have never done it.

“I am not happy at all about my actions causing any negative impact for my Hazara community, for it to create division in the community. It was just my personal experience which I addressed.”

Mr Khan has been living alone in Australia for almost 15 years with his family overseas in Pakistan.

He attempts to work and support his wife and son overseas whilst at the same time finding himself homeless.

Councillor Sean O’Reilly, who is a software engineer, says the unknown ‘Melbourne Daily’ newspaper appeared to be fake.

“If the name is not real (that tells you straightaway). The text may have been AI generated or not, it doesn’t matter because the newspaper itself is not real.

“It’s a problem because these things add fuel on the fire unfortunately and some people’s responses is to react.

“The best response for us all is not to react and let things settle down.”

Councillor Rhonda Garad called for leaders not to jump to judgement.

“Any mention of violence is unacceptable and nobody is supporting any level of violence at all within our community,

“Having said that it appears this young boy apparently is living in desperate circumstances.

“Pushing on material that shows aggression is not helping the overall situation, we should calm the situation.

“Where extreme videos are posted we should look at why and who has posted the video.

“We need to be showing leadership and look into their situation, what’s behind it before we start making judgements or pushing these videos to other people where they can be inflammatory.”

Greater Dandenong acting chief executive officer Sanjay Manivasagasivam has confirmed the council is aware of the TikTok video.

“We understand Victoria Police have also received reports about it.

“Threats of violence are unacceptable in our community and have no place in public discourse.

“Anyone who is concerned about community safety should report it to Victoria Police on 131 444 or in an emergency, by calling 000.”