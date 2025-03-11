Greater Dandenong considers closed meeting

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is set to decide whether tonight’s general meeting will be closed to the public due to security concerns.

Mayor Jim Memeti expected a decision to be made this morning, following advice from Victoria Police.

“We just need to get the correct information, and we’ll work closely with Victoria Police.

“If there’s no threat to the community, we’ll open it to the community.”

He said that concerns were raised over a threatening TikTok video that was linked to the heated naming-dispute over the Afghan Bazaar precinct in Thomas Street, Dandenong.

“Now we’ve got confirmation that it’s nothing to do with the Afghan Bazaar situation.”

There had been no live threats against councillors or council officials, he said.

In January, a Hazara community group announced a bid to rename the precinct to Little Bamiyan – after a province in Afghanistan. Its online petition has more than 34,000 supporters, as of 11 March.

It has been met with strong opposition from other Afghanistan groups, including a petition of more than 29,000 supporters.

Last month, Cr Memeti held a peace talk with community faith leaders and members of both groups.

A written statement was signed by attendees calling for peace and calm, but tensions have remained high.

At tonight’s meeting, councillors Phillip Danh (ALP) and Rhonda Garad (Greens) have listed rivalling notices-of-motion on the issue.

Cr Garad is calling for an “inclusive peace meeting” that ensures “inclusive representation from key stakeholders”.

Cr Danh’s motion notes council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill is seeking external funding for an independent consultation process for a “constructive resolution”.

It also calls for a long-term initiative to facilitate dialogue between “people of all ethnic backgrounds in Afghanistan” living in Greater Dandenong.

Cr Memeti said an independent consultation taking several months and “allowing the community to speak” was “the way forward”.