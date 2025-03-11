Police find massive stolen stash behind hidden door

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say they found uncovered millions of dollars of stolen goods behind a secret door in Seaford.

Police allegedly found the hidden door behind a row of lockers during a raid of a business premises on Austin Road just after 7pm on 10 March.

They seized a large quantity of cigarettes, tobacco, vapes and drugs, as well as two guns and multiple prohibited weapons, they say.

Police had earlier raided a nearby address while investigating the theft of cigarettes from a Noble Park North on 3 March.

No arrests have been made.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au