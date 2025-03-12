ADCO awarded $108m pool contract in ‘milestone’ decision

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has approved a controversial builder for its $108 million aquatic centre, after a rescission motion was voted down last night (11 March).

ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd was confirmed as the contracted builder of the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, which will replace the 45-year-old Dandenong Oasis.

Councillors had narrowly voted 6-4 for ADCO at a 24 February meeting – but the decision was put on hold in light of ADCO Group and its director facing 18 fresh charges over the Kew Recreation Centre steel roof collapse in 2022.

ADCO has been previously charged with an alleged workplace safety breach by WorkSafe Victoria over the Kew incident.

Both matters have been yet to be decided, with ADCO stating it was strongly defending the allegations.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the decision was a major milestone in bringing the DWC to life.

“Careful planning ensures the project will be financially and environmentally sustainable, delivering a lasting benefit for all.”

He said the final design was a welcoming and inclusive space for all age groups, cultures and abilities, with a range of fun, culturally safe programs and health therapies.

“We know migrants to Australia are over-represented in coastal drownings and we’re committed to promoting water safety in our community, so the learn to swim space will be really important.”

The centre includes a 50-metre pool along with a 25-metre 10 lane pool, two warm water pools for injury recovery, rehabilitation and gentle exercise, with safe disability access.

It will also feature large spaces for group fitness classes and community meetings, as well as allied health services.

“The centre has been designed with financial and environmental sustainability in mind, and should comfortably achieve 5 Star Green Star accreditation,” Cr Memeti said.

“The clever design means less energy and water consumption, lowering operational costs, and ensuring that the centre remains cost-effective for decades to come.”

The project has received a $20 million federal grant, with the council also heavily relying on borrowings.

Works will start shortly, with a completion date in early 2027.

Cr Rhonda Garad, who moved the attempted rescission, said the “prudent decision” was not to proceed with ADCO, which faced potentially “multi-million-dollar fines” if found guilty.

“We should always be exercising an abundance of caution.

“This is the most expensive project we will undertake. We can’t afford financial risks.

“If I was building a house and I had one contractor with all of this going on … and one that wasn’t, I know what decision I would make.”

Opposing the rescission, Cr Sean O’Reilly said “this council needs to get real”.

“To have this facility built there are limited options. There are few contractors of ADCO’s longevity and experience that have a totally unblemished record.

“To take a backward step now – because of this council’s budget situation – is potentially putting this facility at risk.”

In the case of the Kew Recreation Centre roof collapse, the VBA has alleged ADCO Group knowingly carried out building work outside of what was allowed under their building permit.

This includes that the company allegedly fabricated and erected a steel roof truss containing four spliced sections, instead of a single length of steel as required under the permit.

The VBA also alleges that the welding of the structural steel framework was non-compliant and the steel used in the truss did not meet Australian standards.

If found guilty Conroy could face imprisonment and a fine of up to $108,000 on each charge. The company also faces fines of up to $540,000 for each offence.

The VBA says it continues to investigate other practitioners associated with the build and has inspected other ADCO projects.

The case will return to Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 May for a committal mention.