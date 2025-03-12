Man charged over Seaford ‘Aladdin’s Cave’

A man has been arrested in Dandenong over an alleged multi-million-dollar stash of stolen goods found behind a secret door at a Seaford business.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives yesterday charged the 53-year-old Seaford man with possessing a handgun, trafficking methylamphetamine, possessing methylamphetamine, trafficking cannabis, possessing cannabis, handling stolen goods and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, allegedly pertaining to a taser and an extendable baton.

The man was bailed to appear before Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.

Police say they allegedly found the hidden door behind a row of lockers during a raid of a business premises on Austin Road just after 7pm on 10 March.