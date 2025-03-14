Police charges three Casey men after firearms seized in Cranbourne

Police have charged three Casey men after two firearms were allegedly seized in Cranbourne on the night of Thursday 13 March.

Officers on patrol caught sight of a grey Volkswagen Golf travelling outbound on the Monash Freeway, at an alleged speed of 150km/hr, at about 9.30pm.

Investigators allege that the Volkswagen had been involved in failing to pull over and evading police in Cheltenham on 9 March.

The Volkswagen was tracked through Springvale, Dandenong and Cranbourne.

Police kept their distance and observed the Volkswagen pull into a service station on Westernport Highway in Cranbourne.

One of the alleged occupants got out of the car and went inside the service station, with two remaining inside the vehicle.

Officers swiftly moved in to arrest three men.

Due to two of the men allegedly resisting arrest, OC spray was deployed.

The trio were arrested and police searched the vehicle, seizing two firearms.

The Volkswagen was impounded at a cost of $1120.50.

A 26-year-old Hampton Park man was charged with firearm, driving and drug offences.

A 21-year-old Cranbourne North man and a 23-year-old Clyde North man were charged with firearm offences.

All three were remanded to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 March.