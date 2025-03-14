Safety warning over Panda Mart lamps over electrocution fears

Energy Safe Victoria has issued an urgent safety warning to consumers who have purchased table lamps from Cranbourne retailer Panda Mart.

Energy Safe CEO Leanne Hughson said compliance officers had found exposed wires on the lamps which if touched while the light was on, could cause an electric shock or death by electrocution.

“We are calling on everyone who has bought a table lamp at the Panda Mart store in Cranbourne to stop using it immediately,” she said.

“I cannot emphasise how important this is. These lamps are potentially deadly.”

It is believed that hundreds of people may have bought the table lamps since Panda Mart opened on 27 February this year.

Some of the lamps had covers over wiring that could be easily removed, while others had exposed wires and access to live parts.

Energy Safe compliance officers carried out an inspection at Panda Mart on 12 March. They also found unsafe study desks with socket outlets which also have the potential to expose live parts.

Panda Mart has indicated that they will stop the sale of the table lamps immediately and remove the socket outlets from the desks.

All household mains-operated electrical products sold in Victoria should carry the regulatory compliance mark.

This mark indicates that the product meets safety standards.