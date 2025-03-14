‘Speeding and wrong side of road’: e-scooter rider charged after nearly hitting police car

A male on an e-scooter has been charged after allegedly speeding on the wrong side of Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and nearly hitting a police car due to his brakes not working.

Police say the e-scooter was deemed a motorcycle due to being capable of travelling more than 25 km/h.

Dandenong Highway Patrol officers say the male – with a suspended licence and no helmet – was speeding over the 20 km/h speed limit.

He was said to have refused an oral-fluid drug test.

His scooter was also allegedly unregistered and unroadworthy.

The matter is expected to be heard at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.