Celebrating women in Casey and beyond

By Ethan Benedicto

While the celebrations around International Women’s Day have recently passed, its message of marching forward remains strong, especially in the City of Casey.

Jo Stanley, renowned TV presenter and comedian, hared insights into her journey on Wednesday, 5 March, in an event that was attended by over 100 people eager to show their solidarity.

The City of Casey’s councillors in attendance included Mayor Stefan Koomen, Michelle Crowther, and Deputy Mayor Melinda Ambros, who also took to the stage to share her story.

Once the pleasantries and the commotion settled, Ambros said that she took time to connect with the people, where she “understands her role as a leader, but I’ve always been more of a community person”.

“So I was there, explaining how special that occasion was and how amazing it was to be able to celebrate it.

“We celebrated it a bit earlier, but what we wanted people to take away was that it’s not just one event that should be celebrated, but consistently, and in any way people see fit,” she said.

Ambros delved into her family, their history as immigrants and how they settled in the country.

Being a first-generation Australian, she touched on being a daughter, wife, and a mother; Ambros, having married young, acknowledged that challenges were rife, and despite the hardships, it was an experience that she cherished.

“I said to the crowd that I dedicated over a decade raising my children, and in that way it shaped me in ways that I could have never imagined,” she said.

“There are certain points in time of your life, my life, that I wanted to speak on, and I wanted to set that tine by explaining more on who I was and who I am in the community.”

Having spent 12 years of her life as the family’s caretaker, Ambros said it was something that “drove me as an individual, and I’m proud of that”.

It was some time before Ambros returned to the workforce, and when the decision finally came, she recalled her husband encouraging her to take that step.

There was a lot of reflection, however, on what it took for her to get to where she is, and when it came to understanding what it meant to be a mother but also being a person altogether.

“I thought I understood what it meant to be a mother before, but I really didn’t know what it would be like,” she said.

“I worked before the kids came, and I didn’t know, I wasn’t aware of what family was after kids, but it’s been amazing.

“I can’t thank (my experience) enough for the growth that I’ve had, but now, my husband and I have literally swapped roles; he’s now the primary caretaker of the family.”

Ambros, after speaking about her family, talked about her time and the “hours dedicated” to mentoring and guiding youth throughout her experiences.

For 2025, she’s looking to lead the senior women’s team at a local soccer club, and with her husband as the assistant coach, Ambros is looking to embark on a joint adventure.

She then spoke on her career, touching on her time as an assistant director who led HR systems, a time that emphasised the importance of people interaction that plays a strong part in her current role.

“I really just wanted to reflect on what International Women’s Day meant, that it was a time to recognise the strength, the resilience and achievements of all women in all walks of life,” she said.

“For it to serve as a reminder that no one’s story is the same, and all of us have something different to tell.

“I wanted everyone to see that with determination, sacrifice and support that women can build, lead an inspire, that it’s not just having that leadership role, and we can all play a part.”

In addition to Stanley, other special guests included Kabinga Mazaba, a best-selling author who is also an accredited development coach and a noted public speaker.

Dr Annete Rome, the principal of St Margaret’s Berwick Grammar and a former neurophysiologist, was also in attendance.

Representatives from not-for-profit Women Making It Work were also present, with chairperson Khatija Halabi leading the panellists during the event.

After the presentations, it saw the presenters, including Ambros, mingling with the crowd, with people speaking to one another and sharing their own experiences.

“It was nice to hear you know, we could give examples of what we grew up with and what people’s journeys were, and are,” she said.

“Everyone could see that there has been developments, and it comes from those people, those leaders, teachers, that are supporting them; once more a reminder how significant everyone’s role is in this space.”

The events after provided ample time and opportunity for participants to network with one another, with organisations such as the mentioned St Margaret’s Berwick Grammar present, but also Chisholm TAFE and Westfield Fountain Gate in the mix.

Ambros, like many who were present during the day, hopes to nourish the message behind International Women’s Day as something that everyone carries around them, always and forever.