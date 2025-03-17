Ahmadiyya wins parking reduction

A place of assembly with a 52-parking space reduction has been approved in central Dandenong.

A majority of Greater Dandenong councillors approved the permit for the Langwarrin-based Ahmadiyya Muslim Association to set up a community centre for up to 200 patrons and 20 staff at 211-215 Thomas Street.

Six objectors cited parking and overcrowding concerns.

The centre requires 60 car parking spots, with only eight available on-site. According to the council, the previous occupant Headspace had a parking reduction of 17 spaces.

The proposed patron numbers range from 40 at 10pm-11pm Fridays, 100 at 9am-5pm Fridays and 200 at 2pm-10pm on weekends.

A council report said parking would be limited by existing controls such as nearby parking meters of between 15 minutes to 2 hours. Long-term parking was available at nearby multi-deck car parks, and the centre was close to Dandenong railway station and bus stops.

“On-site activities are limited to two hours Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, and the number of patrons are restricted during weekdays.

“This will ensure traffic congestion during standard business hours are minimised.”It is therefore considered that the proposal will not result in unacceptable traffic and/or parking issues.”

In support, councillor Rhonda Garad told an 11 March meeting that parking was a “minor point”, outweighed by the positive economic and social benefits.

“The 200 people visiting Thomas Street on a Saturday will be an enormous economic boost for Thomas Street and the local businesses.

“This is a significantly important community that has had a lot of struggles and has successfully developed an incredibly successful, large extended community in Langwarrin.

“To see the precinct build relationships with this community will be a positive thing.”

In opposition, councillor Bob Milkovic that it was “nothing short of ludicrous” to supply only eight parking spots.

He noted patients at a nearby Monash Health community service relied on street parking.

“While I support community organisations establishing themselves here, I’d like them to do it responsibly.”

The centre will include offices, library, prayer rooms, kids play area, IT room, and open seven days a week.