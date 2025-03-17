Arguing for peace on Thomas St issue

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Sahar Foladi

Labor MPs say they back a push for better social cohesion after security fears overshadowed the debate on the proposed renaming of the Afghan Bazaar precinct in Dandenong.

They were contacted for comment on Greater Dandenong Council’s quest for state and federal funding for an independent, thorough public consultation to “bridge divisions”.

A petition to change the Thomas Street precinct’s branding-name to Little Bamiyan has escalated to reported online threats against both sides of the debate.

Citing security fears, Greater Dandenong closed its general meeting from public attendance last Tuesday (11 March).

According to proponents, the word ‘Afghan’ symbolises oppression to the Hazara community.

On the other hand, opponents say the word symbolises everyone who comes from Afghanistan.

In a statement, mayor Jim Memeti – who had last month brought together community leaders to sign a statement calling for peace and calm – said the council noted reports of “ethnic divisions” including amongst younger people.

The consultation would seek to “bridge divisions and enhance links to the broader Australian community”.

The council would also embark on a longer-term initiative for “dialogue” between people of all ethnic backgrounds in Afghanistan living in Greater Dandenong.

“Further details on the stages of this community development initiative will be shared in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we ask for patience.

“We ask people to continue to be respectful, look after each other’s safety and our social cohesion.”

Afghan Islamic Centre spokesperson Rokhan Akbar – who is in favour of retaining Afghan Bazaar – said the consultation was a “waste of taxpayers’ money”.

He said the naming was resolved after community consultation in 2011-’14.

As a compromise, Akbar suggested retaining the name on Thomas Street and setting up an alternative ‘Little Bamiyan’ precinct elsewhere in Dandenong.

The council’s advocacy executive manager Marjan Hajjari said the council had never undertaken a formal naming process for the precinct.

The 2011-’14 consultation was seeking input into physical improvements on Thomas Street, she said.

Little Bamiyan proponent Barat Ali Batoor said the lack of prior consultation was the “root cause of the problem”.

He said Afghan Bazaar couldn’t be retained – due to the name being “traumatising” to Hazara traders and visitors on Thomas Street.

Bruce federal MP Julian Hill said the name was a matter for the local council, not Federal Parliament.

But he’d asked Department of Home Affairs to engage with councils and the State Government to “explore a broader process to engage the community in a positive and enduring way”.

“I encourage the council and everyone with a genuine view to look for a way forward that brings the whole community together.

“Hazara people have been persecuted for decades in many parts of the world and it’s a very sensitive issue which needs to be considered with respect.

“It is also clear that there are much broader issues than just a local place name.

“Reports of ethnic tensions and threats of violence and conflict in schools, parks, pools, community organisations and businesses are deeply worrying and beyond the ability of a single council to address.”

Hill said that Australians including people from Afghanistan “do not want such conflicts to impact daily life in our country”.

“It is especially important that all so-called leaders – whether political, faith or community leaders – set a positive example for the younger generation of Australians in how to bring people together not divide the community and resolve differences in a courteous way.

“I have asked the Department of Home Affairs to engage with councils and the Victorian Government to explore a broader process to engage the community in a positive and enduring way, to ensure all people from Afghanistan settle in well to life in Australia.”

Dandenong state MP Gabrielle Williams said the council was engaging with the Multicultural Affairs Minister on competitive state grants to support social cohesion.

“I understand how sensitive this matter is for the local community and am concerned by the level of upset and unrest it is causing.

“I am supportive of any measure Council can undertake to restore social cohesion in our community.

“Dandenong is the chosen home for people from around the world, many of whom have fled conflict to find harmony here in our community. It is important that harmony is protected, for all residents.”

Greater Dandenong Council voted down a motion from Greens councillor and federal-election candidate Rhonda Garad to remove the Afghan Bazaar name from marketing material until the issue was resolved.

She also unsuccessfully sought for a new “more inclusive” round of peace talks with stakeholders and councillors.

Cr Garad accused the majority of “Labor-aligned” councillors of “sabotaging democratic fairness” by guillotining debate.

“They chose to back a motion which really praised their efforts and denied there’s other groups they are leaving out,” she said.

“This is just strong man tactics to appear to be dominant and appear to crush me. They can crush me all they like but when they crush what I put up, that’s the community they’re not considering and not hearing.

“It’s the community they are hurting.”