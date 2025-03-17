Pool’s local content push

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Local manufacturers should be prioritised in the $108 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre (DWC) project, says a manufacturing lobby group.

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) chief executive Honi Walker says it’s a “great opportunity” for local manufacturers and jobs as well as “the start of the revitalisation of Dandenong”.

Walker argues that ADCO should adhere to the State Government’s Local Jobs First policy for 90 per cent of local content in any government project.

SMEs in the South East manufacturing hub could make stairs, roof trusses, safety rails and treads, doors and a “myriad of unseen products”.

“Just about everyone in the local manufacturing supply chain can benefit from this project – if the local supply chain is engaged from the start.

“We have the capability, the experience and the capacity – it’s all here in the South East (which is) Australia’s largest manufacturing region.”

Greater Dandenong Council and construction company ADCO have not yet revealed the local procurement content quotas for the DWC project.

Star Journal contacted both for comment.

Last week, Greater Dandenong voted to push local government bodies to back the state’s manufacturing industry.

This included calling on the Municipal Association of Victoria to advocate for stronger enforcement of the Local Jobs First policy.

“Victoria has long been the heartland of Australian manufacturing, yet without stronger support from the Victorian and Federal Governments, it risks losing businesses and jobs to other states offering more attractive incentives,” a council report argued.

Recently, administrators for Australia’s only architectural-glass maker Oceania Glass, based in Dandenong South, announced its closure – after years of being “crushed” by cheap, dumped Chinese glass imports, Walker said.

She said strict tariffs on imported steel and glass and reinstating anti-dumping laws may have saved the company.

The looming US tariffs on Australian products also “do nothing to help our local manufacturers”.

“Our governments must help our impacted manufacturing exporters find new markets in developing countries like Brazil and India and increase our market share in China, Korea and UAE.

“For us here, we say, buy Australian-made wherever you can.”