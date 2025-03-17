Stolen plate hotspots in Sth East

Casey and Greater Dandenong has been declared by police as the state’s epicentre for number plate thefts.

Vehicle owners have been advised to garage their cars and install anti-theft number plate screws after Casey topped the state with 1987 reported thefts in the 12 months up to September 2024.

Hume ranks second (1408), followed closely by Greater Dandenong (1374).

Local hotspots where vehicles are being targeted include areas surrounding:

• Attenborough Street and Cheltenham Road, Dandenong

• Kidds Road and Power Road, Doveton

• Cranbourne Park Shopping Centre

• Fountain Gate Shopping Centre

• McGregor Road and Main Street, Pakenham

More than half of all thefts from vehicles across Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia relate to stolen licence plates.

Only 22 per cent of stolen registration plates are recovered.

“Stolen number plates are attached to other vehicles – many of which are stolen – to help offenders fly under the radar and commit further crimes including aggravated burglaries, arson attacks, drug trafficking and petrol drive-offs,” Casey Local Area Commander Inspector Stu Richards said.

Several recent arrests include:

• A set of number plates were allegedly taken from a vehicle in Eumemmerring in July last year and were placed on a different vehicle that was used in several petrol drive offs. A week later, the vehicle was involved in a serious collision in Somerville. The driver – a 26-year-old man from Rosebud – was hospitalized and later charged with theft of number plates, handling stolen goods, and petrol theft.

• In January, a 41-year-old Pakenham man was arrested following an alleged suspect loitering incident in Beaconsfield. He was also allegedly found in possession of drugs. Following enquiries, it will be alleged his fingerprints linked him to three thefts of number plates. He was charged and bailed.

• In December, a 21-year-old woman from Beaconsfield was arrested over a spate of alleged car thefts and thefts from cars, as well as handling stolen goods in the Beaconsfield, Officer and Pakenham areas. It will be alleged she stole parcels in the lead up to Christmas. She was accused of committing 22 offences, including aggravated burglary, car theft, and twelve counts of handling stolen goods, including number plates. She was released on intent to summons.

Police advise residents to place their cars in garages where possible, and to use anti-theft screws.

“Parking in a secure area such a garage would be an ideal scenario, however, we understand that not every resident or visitor to the area is able to do so,” Insp Richards said.

“Having to replace your plates is not only an inconvenience, it’s also costly. Especially if you keep receiving tolls or fines once they’re in the hands of criminals.

“That’s why we encourage vehicle owners to use anti-theft screws to deter thieves in the first instance. These screws are available free-of-charge at your local police station.”

The screws deter thieves by making it difficult to remove number plates in a hurry. They can be removed with brute force, but it often damages the plate and renders it unusable, police say.

Police and Casey Neighbourhood Watch are conducting Safe Plate days to provide more information on safeguarding number plates.